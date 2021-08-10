For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.

Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:

  • LCS Racine just finished an 8 week summer intern program.
  • The United Way Racine will be accepting applications for their Women United’s Brighter Future Fund grant till the end of the month.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.