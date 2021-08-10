For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- The Volunteer Center of Racine County‘s team leader was recognized by Gov. Evers.
- Here’s a sneak peek at Racine Art Museum‘s Windows on Fifth Gallery exhibition.
- LCS Racine just finished an 8 week summer intern program.
- Looking for a job? Siena Retreat Center is hiring.
- The United Way Racine will be accepting applications for their Women United’s Brighter Future Fund grant till the end of the month.
