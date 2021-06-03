For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Racine Art Museum is giving a peek at an upcoming exhibit.
- Looking for a job? The Racine Literacy Council is hiring.
- Love jazz? The Senior Companion Program is hosting Jazz in July.
- The Siena Retreat Center is hosting a retreat to help folks with the post-quarantine reemergence process.
- Curious about United Way Racine‘s new training and technology fund? Learn more about it at their upcoming information session.