Community Care, Inc. is expanding its Program of All-Inclusive Care to the Elderly (PACE) to Kenosha County, beginning Aug. 1.

PACE is a unique program offering wrap-around services to help frail seniors and individuals with disabilities, 55 or older, who qualify for nursing home care but choose to remain in their homes.

Community Care is the only managed care organization offering PACE in Wisconsin and in 2020 marked 30 years of providing PACE services to residents. There are currently 130 PACE organizations in 31 states serving more than 50,000 participants. In addition to Kenosha County, Community Care offers PACE in Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha counties, and operates two PACE adult day centers in Milwaukee and Waukesha.

“The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs, as well as their families, to be served in the community whenever possible,” said Kenneth Munson, Community Care’s chief executive officer. “We are happy to have the opportunity to make the program available to even more residents.”

While all PACE participants must qualify for nursing home care to enroll in PACE, only about 7 percent of PACE participants nationally reside in a nursing home. If a PACE member needs nursing home care, the program pays for it and continues to coordinate the member’s care.

As an early adopter of the PACE model, Community Care is also one of the founding members of the National PACE Association (NPA), which works to advance the efforts of PACE programs throughout the country.