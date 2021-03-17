The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Community Development Authority meeting on March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Call To Order

Roll Call

Approval of Minutes for the January 7, 2021 Meeting.

0196-21 Subject: Communication from the Manager of Neighborhood Services requesting the approval of the proposed TID No. 22 application process and authorization for the Department of City Development and Community Development Authority to begin accepting applications.

0197-21 Subject: Consideration of Resolution 21-02 approving a request by the Executive Director to apply for $471,078 in CDBG Public Facilities and Infrastructure funding from the City of Racine for the demolition and clearance of CDA-owned buildings at 1500 N. Memorial Drive.

0198-21 Subject: Consideration of Resolution 21-03 authorizing the preparation and submittal of an application for US EPA Brownfield Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund (BC-RLF) Supplemental Grant for the City of Racine.

CLOSED SESSION

It is intended that the Community Development Authority convene in Closed Session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes Sec. 19.85(1)(e) regarding the deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a Closed Session.

0199-21 Subject: Request by the Executive Director to discuss responses to Official Notice 17-2020 (Request for Qualification, Environmental and Engineering Services related to Brownfield Initiatives).

0200-21 Subject: Consideration of an amendment to the offer to purchase submitted to the Community Development Authority for CDA-owned properties at 1623 & 1701 DeKoven Avenue, 1800 S. Memorial Drive, and 1831 Phillips Avenue, for an extension due to COVID-19 delays.

The Community Development Authority will return to Open Session and may take action on items discussed in Closed Session.

OPEN SESSION

Adjournment

If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact the Department of City Development at (262) 636-9151 at least 24 hours prior to this meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will be held virtually. You may access the meeting by via the following:

Please follow the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/93866665055?pwd=MU0wS1h3NGhNeG9IWk1VMStDQlpjZz09

Passcode: 838193

Or Telephone:Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 938 6666 5055

Passcode: 838193