RACINE – The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) will be hosting a prayer vigil tonight at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 5:30 p.m.

All local officials, religious leaders, business owners and community members are invited to attend this vigil as the City of Racine stands together “for peace and the end of the violence in our community and around the globe,” according to the invitation.

Attend the Community Prayer Vigil

To attend the community prayer vigil, simply arrive at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in Racine.

Pastor Quashana Foster from Fellowship M.B. Church will lead the vigil. Other religious leaders in Racine will participate, including RIC Vice President Jessica Diaz, Pastors Ernest J. Ni’A (Wayman A.M.E Church), Daryn Crenshaw (Christ Community Baptist Church) and Melvin Hargrove (Zoë Outreach Ministries) and Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby (St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church).

City Council members and other local political figures will be in attendance, including Mayor Mason and Police Chief Robinson.

Tony Roland will play music during the vigil.

For questions regarding this event, please call the Racine Interfaith Coalition at 262-635-9532.

