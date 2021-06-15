RACINE – A 7-unit condominium plat for 403 Main Street will be considered at Wednesday’s meeting of the Racine Planning Heritage and Design Commission.

The project, to be called Penney Flats Condominium, will consist of one retail unit on the building’s first floor and six residential units on the building’s second and third floors, according to documents submitted by surveyor Mark Madsen of Nielsen Madsen and Barber S.C. The project is being developed by Dan Siudak, president of KDS Construction Services, Inc., Racine.

The building’s storefront houses Classic Violins. Online listings for the address are showing condo units priced at $275,000 to $310,000.

The city Department of Development staff is recommending approval of the condominium plat.

The meeting, to be held virtually, starts at 4:30 p.m. The public may view the meeting proceedings via Zoom using the passcode 076121 at: Join a Meeting – Zoom