The Village of Caledonia Police Department is partnering with Culver’s to offer a one-of-a-kind event called Cones with Cops. The event will take place on July 25 from 6 p.m until 8 p.m at the Culver’s located at 4542 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia.

The purpose of Cones with Cops

Shawn Engleman, the Deputy Chief of Police for the Caledonia Police Department shared that the purpose of Cones with Cops is to reach out and connect with community members. Officers will be on site. Additionally, there will be a squad car present for children to sit in and ask questions about.

“The event is meant to be similar to ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ but with a broader reach to include all ages,” said Engleman. “I think everyone likes ice cream!”

Coffee with a Cop took place in April of 2021 at Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 1/2 Mile Rd. It was the first of its kind event, but shared the same mission as the Cones with Cops event.

“It allows officers to meet with the families they serve in a relaxed atmosphere where we can address concerns, answer questions, or just chat more about what we do,” said Engleman.

You can swing by for a scoop of custard, and also grab a ButterBurger or side of Wisconsin’s favorite side: cheese curds, with the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s first ever Cones with Cops. Prior to the event, Engleman said that officers on 1st and 2nd shifts will be handing out coupons for Culver’s.

Engleman shared that the department is “using it as an opportunity for a positive contact with an officer.”

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.