Advertisements

On November 3, Connie Cobb-Madsen will defend her seat against Karie Pope of Racine. We asked the same questions of both candidates. Looking to learn more about Pope, click here.

Here are Cobb-Madsen’s answers:

Where do you live?

Racine, WI

How long have you lived in the community?

Most of my life.

What is your educational background?

Graduate of RUSD – J I Case High School

Graduate of Marquette University – BA in Interpersonal Communications and HR Management

What civic organizations do you belong to?

Racine Interfaith Coalition; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Racine Branch NAACP; St. Paul Baptist Church; Democratic Party of Racine County

What position are you running for?

Racine County Register of Deeds

Have you ever held elected office before?

Appointed.

If so, what positions were you elected to?

Appointed to Racine County Register of Deeds

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed? *

1. It is very important to me that the citizens of Racine County understand what the Register of Deeds office does and the significance it plays in their lives on the local level. The Register of Deeds is not the same as other elected positions, as the position can influence policy change as it relates to the office of the Register of Deeds, but we are not voting on and implementing legislation. The office may not function as that of the State Capitol or the White House, but we are at the Courthouse which serves the people on the local level in aspects of their daily lives by issuing vital records, indexing, and recording real estate documents and providing yearly tax statements.

2. Now that I currently serve as the Register of Deeds, I see the importance of transparency and direct interaction between myself, the staff, and others we work with. For the office to function at its highest and best capacity, all involved parties must know and be aware of any changes that affect their jobs and have input on what will work best in getting the desired result. I am present on the job, I interact daily with the staff and customers, and am always willing to work with business partners to do what is best for the public we serve. It was apparent to me that communication and direct interaction with the staff were lacking prior to my coming into the position, so it is my aim to make sure those issues do not arise again.

3. Fiscal responsibility and adhering to future growth and development plans are always at the forefront of any government entity and the Register of Deeds office is no different.

How would you plan to address those issues?

In regards to the above-mentioned issues, communication and transparency will be key. It was apparent to me that communication and direct interaction with the staff were lacking prior to my coming into the position, so it is my aim to make sure those issues do not arise again. I will be available and accountable on the job. I will pride myself on continuing to be actively engaged with staff, county employees, and business partners. I will work hard to ensure that the office moves forward and does not look back on what was or what should have been, but what the bright future holds for us.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

Success would be a staff that is engaged and working to the highest potential to achieve the office goals while working side by side with other county departments, business partners, and vendors. Success would also mean that the community knows our office exists to best serve their needs, and that we do all this while remaining fiscally intact.

Why are those issues important to you?

Having an office that operates at its fullest potential and capabilities while doing what is needed of the people we serve is a win for everyone. Service to our community at the utmost quality is non-negotiable.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

It’s simple – that I have educated the people of Racine County on what our office does, how it operates, and the importance it plays in each of our daily lives. I would hope that my staff and I have done this with the best in service and with the utmost dignity and respect for those who utilize our office.

Why should people vote for you?

I bring to the office over 25 years of public service, 16 years of it working with Racine County. I have served as a Police Officer, the Victim Witness Coordinator, in municipal government, and in the financial industry. I am not only an elected official I consider myself an employee of Racine County.

I am not there to be an unapproachable figurehead, but to work side by side with my staff to make sure the daily operations of the office are met. That involves providing the best in service to the citizens and business partners we serve. Building on servant leadership, providing a strong operational platform with smart fiscal responsibility are all qualities I currently have in place. My previous work experience, my willingness to serve, and the fact that I currently hold the position and understand its rigors from a firsthand basis, make me the best choice.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

Experience, Integrity, & Transparency all play integral parts when serving the public. I aim to keep all of these issues in the forefront for the duration that I serve in this capacity. I owe it to myself, my family, and to Racine, that I have always called home.

READ MORE: Election Guide 2020, 2020 Partisan Primary Election Voting Guide

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!