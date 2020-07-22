Constance L. “Connie” Jung (nee: Sherman), 81, died on Saturday, July 11. She was born in Racine, WI on January 31, 1939, daughter of the late Edward and Kathryn (nee: Schliesmann) Sherman.

Connie was a proud 1957 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. Later in life, while raising six kids and working fulltime, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Marian College. Connie was employed at Conelly McDonald in Kenosha and with Durham School Bus Company. Her patience and kindness were felt by hundreds of students, and she was humbly unaware of how many countless children considered her a second mom. However, her crowning achievement was the upbringing of her six children.

She was a devout member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. In her spare time, Connie enjoyed reading, trips to the Fireside Theater and her travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and Havana, Cuba. Above all, she cherished her time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Connie will be dearly missed by her entire family, including her six children; Jodi (William) Peterson, Brenda Krekling Krofta (Dale), Cheri (Ed) Turner, Heidi (Greg) Holm, Peter (Maggie) Jung, Kristie (Stephen) Hellenschmidt: her grandchildren; Kayla, Andrew (Megan), Emily (Jason), Abby, Rebecca (Nick), Tommy, Sarah, Sam, Jackson, Max, Matthew, and the late Mitchell; great-grandchildren; Connor, Blake, and Baby Krekling, coming in November; siblings, Ed (Jan) Sherman, Lee (Shirley) Sherman, Pat Langenfeld, Sue (Billy) Kornegay: special friend Gary Snyder; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her siblings, Carol (Ted) Langenfeld, Del (Renee) Sherman, and brother-in-law, Paul Langenfeld. Her children are extremely grateful to Gary Snyder for being a devoted and loving companion to their mother for 15 years.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home Tuesday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. All are asked to wear a mask. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. and may be viewed live stream by going the website, select Constance Jung page, select services, and select live stream. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Connie’s name to St. Lucy Parish or the Racine Humane Society.