RACINE — The Racine Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a day of heavy construction.

Adapted construction schedule for Oct. 5

Services that will remain open Services that will remain available on Wednesday are the following: The Bookmobile will continue its regular schedule.

Phone calls and chat messages made to the library will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Techmobile will be parked in the circle of Library Drive for those who wish to browse and for hold pickups.

The NAMI Legislative Advocacy Candidate Forum is still taking place at 6 p.m. Wednesday for in-person attendees. Registration is required to attend. Read more about this forum on the Racine County Eye.

Services that have been canceled Programs that have been canceled due to the construction schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5 are as follows: Family Storytime

Ruff Readers

Chess Club

Bedtime Stories and Songs

Social Services appointments

The library building will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 6 for its normal business hours and scheduled programming.

