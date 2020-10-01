Advertisements

MOUNT PLEASANT – A car seriously injured a construction worker after striking them along Highway 31 near Braun Road Wednesday.

Mount Pleasant Police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the accident at about 8:17 a.m. Wednesday. According to the initial investigation, the worker was using a large concrete saw in a traffic lane. As they worked, a Racine County Public Works truck blocked the lane.

The driver of another vehicle changed lanes immediately after passing the truck and struck the worker.

Flight for Life transported the construction worker to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. A news release described the worker’s injuries as “significant,” but not life-threatening.

An ambulance took the currently unidentified driver of the vehicle that struck the worker to Ascension All Saints Healthcare for treatment of minor injuries, the release stated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police with investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is also to contact the Mount Pleasant at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via email through www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

