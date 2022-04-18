A convicted sex offender for whom a $5,000 warrant was issued in 2021 for failing to register his new address is now in the Racine County Jail.

Michael Eggleston was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of failing to register as a sex offender. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, the warrant for Eggleston’s arrest was issued after his whereabouts were unknown to authorities in both Wisconsin and Kentucky, his last known address. The defendant was convicted in 1994 of a first-degree sexual assault of a child in Racine County and convicted in 2003 of sexual intercourse with a child older than 16 in Kenosha County.

National Sex Offender Registry

As a result of his 1994 conviction, Eggleston is required for life to register as a sex offender with the National Sex Offender Registry.

Eggleston remains in the Racine County Jail on a $400 cash bond. He was also assigned a $1,000 signature bond and will next be in court April 27 for his preliminary hearing.

