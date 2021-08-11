RACINE – Need a place to cool off during Wednesday and Thursday’s excessive heat? The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is a designated cooling center.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The building is fully air-conditioned, there is plenty of space and lots of things to do. Visitors are asked to wear facial coverings for safety. Visit: https://www.racinelibrary.info/