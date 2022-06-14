Follow Us

With the temperatures rising, cooling centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, cooling assistance, or additional services can call 211 for available resources. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as cooling centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these cooling centers when extreme heat is present. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooling Centers in Racine County

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Raymond Village Hall2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126		M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426
Burlington Library166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
 Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 Sun Noon – 4 p.m.		 262-342-1130

Burlington Senior Center 
587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105		Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-716-0329
Village of Rochester Library208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Fri Closed
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
 262-534-3533
Village of Union Grove Community Room925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		 
 M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.		 262-878-1818
Town of Norway Hall6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake, WI 53185		M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-895-6335
Graham Public Library Union Grove1215 Main St.
Union Grove, WI 53182		M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
 262-878-2910
Waterford Public Library101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-534-3988
Cesar Chavez Community Center2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		262-636-9454
Racine Family YMCA – 
Sealed Air Branch		8501 Campus Dr.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Sat 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-634-1994
Dr. John Bryant Community  Center601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		262-636-9236
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9237
Humble Park Community Center2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9226
Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9415
Racine Public Library 75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
262-636-9241
Additional Resources

Along with this directory for cooling centers, the Racine County Eye has compiled a Community Resource Directory that can assist Racine County residents with a wide variety of queries such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.

