Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., has a mission to put a book in every child’s hand this holiday season. They are hosting their 19th annual book giveaway at Festival Hall, 5 5th St, on Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Give a child in your life the gift of reading by attending this community event. All ages are welcome.

This Racine non-profit aims to improve the reading skills of school-aged children. Cops ‘N Kids introduces them to a world of fun, creativity, and adventure by learning to read.

At Cops ‘N Kids, retired Racine Unified School District teachers are among the different volunteers who assist students. Volunteers from a variety of community organizations, including the Racine Art Guild, help to support their mission. While there will be no tutoring services available at the holiday event, this is a great time to speak with Cops ‘N Kids volunteers about services and volunteer opportunities.

This holiday event will help bring the community together by providing free books for children. Cops ‘N Kids is working to go green this holiday season. Please bring your own recyclable bags, backpacks or totes to carry books in. Some plastic bags will be available through donations made from local Racine business Image Management, as well as Uline, whose corporate headquarters are in Pleasant Prairie.

The 19th Annual Book Giveaway will also be offering an opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus. He will be there to visit the children and spread holiday cheer.

“It’s fun to see everyone and our kids at the event,” says Cynthy McCrory, the Tutor Coordinator at Cops ‘N Kids.

In addition to Santa Claus, there will be a few other notable appearances. Attendees can expect to see the Racine Police Department K9s and their human partners, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and many other Law Enforcement Officers from surrounding Southeastern Wisconsin. This includes agencies including the FBI, and both Racine and South Shore Fire Departments. If children would like, they can get their books signed by these local heroes.

McCrory shares that officers often make appearances at tutoring sessions or classroom time at Cops ‘N Kids, and how students love to ask questions and listen to people read.

In addition, gift wrapping will be available for those attending. The Junior League of Racine will be wrapping gifts and joining in on the holiday fun.

Sponsors for this event include Image Management and Michael’s Signs Inc. Cops ‘N Kids volunteers and donors also make this event possible, as well as the services provided at the reading center.

At this time, Cops ‘N Kids are in need of volunteers, especially those who are bilingual. These volunteers can work as classroom helpers or tutors. Anyone interested in becoming a tutor may contact Cops ‘N Kids at 262-632-1606 or contact the Tutor Coordinator: Cynthy McCrory at 262-497-4751 or by email at cynthymc@gmail.com.

Persons interested in tutoring must be at least 18, fill out an application and undergo a background check. Once the application is approved, a child will be matched with the tutor and a schedule developed. The pair will meet once a week and follow the vacation schedule of Racine Unified School District. Tutoring is not scheduled in the summer.

Donations are accepted at Cops ‘N Kids on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between noon and 2 p.m. at 800 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403. New/used books and school supplies are kindly accepted. Books should be between 3- and 12-year-old reading levels.

Likewise, there are other various opportunities to volunteer and donate. This includes donating to the Cops ‘N Kids Reading center through AmazonSmile.com.

Visit their website to find out more about volunteering and donating.

