RACINE — A partnership between Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center and Racine Unified School District offers the opportunity for students to participate in extended learning enrichment.

Students can gain access to free tutors if they are between three years of age and the 6th grade. Additional learning services are available for children who are between the ages of two and four years old through the Margaret Drysdale Reading Program.

With the help of a dedicated staff of retired and current teachers, they are able to provide quality education and assistance to those in need of services. The extended learning programs provide a safe and positive environment to advance student skills.

Sign your child up to attend and gain extra help outside the classroom by completing a new student enrollment form. Find it on their website or download it below.

About Extended Learning

The extended learning program operates from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on various days throughout the week depending on the student’s age.

The classroom activities include reading, writing, language and listening skills, transition, cooperation, nutritional choices, and developing a positive relationship with Community Police Officers.

Additional information about the curriculum can be found on their website.

2022 Extended Learning schedule

When? Age Group Monday Ages 3 through 5K Tuesday 1st & 2nd graders Wednesday 3rd & 4th graders Thursday 5th & 6th graders Cops ‘N Kids Extended Learning Schedule

About Margaret Drysdale Reading Program

This program helps children develop reading skills under the supervision of Executive Director, Julia Witherspoon. This program directly focuses on preparing children for kindergarten. Students in the Margaret Drysdale Reading Program will learn colors, shapes, numbers, vowels, and how to write their names.

Margaret Drysdale Reading Program schedule

When? Age Group Monday through Thursday 2- through 4-year-olds Margaret Drysdale Reading Program Schedule

Learn more about Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center online or find updates on their Facebook page. Contact them with questions about enrollment.

