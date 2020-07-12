For the third consecutive day, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin set a record, as 926 new cases were confirmed Saturday, breaking yesterday’s record of 854, which in turn broke Thursday’s record of 754. But Racine County isn’t following the trend.

That may be because the Wisconsin National Guard hasn’t conducted community-based testing in the City of Racine since July 1. The City has had about 70 percent of the cases in Racine County.

Still, the new record comes even as fewer tests were processed — 7.6 percent of tests came back positive today, up from 6.7 yesterday. Today’s new numbers bring the statewide total to 35,679. Of those, just over 6,940 remain active, the highest total reported to date, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There were seven new deaths reported Saturday — two each in Washington and Waupaca Counties and one each in St. Croix, Ozaukee and Iron Counties — bringing the total death toll to 821.

The largest local increase was in Milwaukee County, with 231 new cases and 7.96 percent of tests coming back positive.

Several other counties saw double-digit increases and high positive coronavirus test rates, including:

Brown County: 53 new cases, 16.4 percent positive tests

Dane County: 104 new cases, 9.8 percent positive tests

Fond du Lac County: 10 new cases, 7.2 percent positive tests

Grant County: 10 new cases, 12.8 percent positive tests

Jefferson County: 14 new cases, 9 percent positive tests

Kenosha County: 20 new cases, 58.8 percent positive tests

La Crosse County: 17 new cases, 8.7 percent positive tests

Marathon County: 11 new cases, 8.2 percent positive tests

Outagamie County: 18 new cases, 8.8 percent positive tests

Ozaukee County: 16 new cases, 12.8 percent positive

Portage County: 10 new cases, 5.1 percent positive tests

Racine County: 12 new cases, 3.8 percent positive tests

Rock County: 20 new cases, 2.8 percent positive tests

Walworth County: 18 new cases, 15.7 percent positive tests

Washington County: 16 new cases, 16.7 percent positive tests

Waukesha County: 43 new cases, 6 percent positive tests

Hospitalizations statewide fell to 264, 14 fewer than yesterday but 29 more than a week ago. Of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 75 require intensive care. Additionally, 155 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations continues to stand out. Twenty-eight percent of total cases are now Latino people, as well as 17 percent of today’s new cases. Latinos make up just seven percent of the state’s overall population.

Similarly, 17 percent of all cases are Black people, as are 24 percent of total coronavirus related deaths in the state. Black people make up just six percent of the state’s population.

DHS also reports that just under 78 percent of those confirmed to have been infected have recovered and 2.3 percent have died.