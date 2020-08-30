Most media focuses on conflict-based journalism to drive traffic to their news website, not solutions-based journalism. We’d prefer to earn the trust of our readers, not shock our way into gaining their attention. That means we’re here to help our readers by providing relevant and accurate information.
|Sponsorship Bundles
|Takeover ad weeks
|Sidebar ad weeks
|Your press releases
|Newsletter weeks
|Spotlight story
|Calendar event/Facebook event
|Annual rate
|Sustainer
|52
|52
|26
|52
|1,000 words
|4
|$10,000
|Investor
|39
|39
|24
|36
|500 words
|3
|$7,500
|Patron
|26
|26
|12
|24
|500 words
|2
|$5,000
|Supporter
|12
|12
|6
|16
|500 words
|1
|$2,500
|Backer
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Business Q&A
|0
|$1,000
|Underwriting packages
|Section underwriter weeks
|Takeover ad weeks
|Sponsored column
|Newsletter
Weeks
|Spotlight story
|Event
|Annual rate
|Platinum
|52
|52
|52
|52
|1,0000 words
|4
|$12,500
|Gold
|39
|39
|24
|36
|500 words
|3
|$10,000
|Silver
|26
|26
|12
|24
|500 words
|2
|$7,500
|Bronze
|12
|12
|6
|16
|Business Q & A
|1
|$5,000
Be part of the conversation
Stand out by underwriting our content. Your logo, name of your company, url to your website, and a sentence about your business will draw readers to your website. Alternatively, you can also link to your sponsored column. Or, we can link to a leads page.
Examples of sponsored content
4 Ways Rain Can Damage Your Roof
Local mental health resources
Homes for Sale in Racine County
Why this works:
If a person clicks on a story about property transfers, chances are good that they may be interested in purchasing a home or business.
We’re offering a number section and story sponsorships:
- Breaking news
- Health and wellness
- Hometown hero
- Nonprofit news
- Social justice
- Government
- Business spotlight
- Real estate news
- Home listings
- Property transfers
- Restaurant reviews
- Food & Drink
Customization is available, including background color and logo.
Each of our sponsorhship packages comes with a 970 x 250 ad, but it also connects our audience with your brand through press releases, events, and more.
We also include a 300 x 250 ad:
Hosting events?
A number of businesses and organizations are hosting virtual events via Zoom and Facebook. To help connect our audience with your event, we can pull your content into our site through a Friends2Follow ad, which makes a live ad stream. Or we can put together an event organizer page that shows multiple events and integrate those events into our site.
That way that content lives in several different pages and contents to the right audience.
Sponsorships are limited
You’ll want to get in on these deals quickly because our inventory is limited. Please contact Denise Lockwood at (262) 504-9570 or email her at denise@racinecountyeye.com to start yours today.
