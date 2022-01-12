The Racine County Eye incorrectly listed Olga White as the incumbent candidate for the Racine County Board supervisor District 10 seat in the 2022 Spring General Election.

White, of Racine, is a new candidate who is running unopposed for the two-year term. The name of the current District 10 supervisor, Kelly Kruse, will not appear on the ballot because she did not file the required number of signatures, according to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen.

The Spring Election is scheduled for April 5.

