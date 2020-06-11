Corrine Adrahtas, 88, died on Tuesday, March 17 at HarborChase Assisted Living Facility, Wildwood,

Florida. She was born December 27, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Helen (nee Seretis) Astrenedes.

Corrine married (the late) George T. Adrahtas on September 21, 1952. They lived in Chicago, Illinois

until 1982 when they relocated to Racine, Wisconsin. They operated a successful business with

locations throughout the state where she served as bookkeeper. Corrine was a volunteer at St. Mary’s

Hospital until 1996. Following George’s passing, Corrine moved to The Villages, Florida where she

continued to lead a very active life. Corrine enjoyed live performances, dancing, and playing cards. She

spent 2 years as a volunteer for “Operation Shoebox” and enjoyed playing golf where she is credited

with the first hole in one in Adrahtas family history. She enjoyed a variety of sports and was an avid

Chicago Blackhawks fan.

Corrine is survived by her children, Paula Adrahtas (Pat Bohon), and Tony (Lisa) Adrahtas; grandchildren, Chris (Melissa) Franck, Ashley Adrahtas, Ryan Nally, and Conor Nally; dear sister, Ann (the late Steve) Stevens; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, her brother Paul Astrene, her infant sister, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53406 with Fr. John Ketchum officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy

Cross Road, Racine Wisconsin 53402. Due to the current health conditions, groups of 80 will be observed. All are asked to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Corrine’s name to Racine Friendship Clubhouse or HALO, Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization).

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.