KENOSHA ⏤ On Monday night, the City Council voted to send proposed changes to the city’s cabaret license back to committee.

The motion, which followed more than an hour of discussion, came after council president Ald. David Bogdala called two public hearings: one at the start and one near the end of discussion on the issue.

No one from the public spoke during the first public comment period. However, comments made during the second public comment portion swayed aldermen to support sending the changes back to committee.

Amendments to the proposed changes presented Monday night included changing the midnight cutoff for live entertainment to 1:30 a.m. The “redline” version given to some aldermen before Monday’s meeting included the cutoff time change.

Only three aldermen voted against the motion. Ald. Curt Wilson, the change’s principal sponsor, was the most vocal in his opposition to sending the changes back to committee.

This story will be updated in the morning.

