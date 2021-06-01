RACINE – The Racine Common Council is expected to act later today on a proposal to refund 2021 licensing fees paid by the city’s bar and restaurant operators.

The proposal, sponsored by Alder Jeff Coe and Mayor Cory Mason, was developed to help local small businesses that have been adversely impacted by capacity restrictions imposed during the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fees to be refunded include those levied for amusement devices, dance halls, Class B and Class C alcohol licenses and non-intoxicating beverages. Up to $120,000 that the city has collected in these fees will be offset by money the city expects to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The Common Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast via Facebook. Public comments are accepted via the link here.

