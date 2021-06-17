RACINE – The Racine Common Council is scheduled to consider a proposed outdoor dining patio and kitchen addition for The Corner House on the Lake supper club, 207 Gaslight Drive. The proposal will be on the July 20 agenda.

The City of Racine Planning Heritage and Design Commission approved the plans following a public hearing on June 9. The Racine County Eye incorrectly reported that the public hearing was to be held Wednesday afternoon.

The plans, submitted by Ben Nelson, The Corner House on the Lake operator, include a 12-foot-by-12-foot addition to the east side of the building for use as a seasonal, outdoor kitchen. The frame construction addition will match the present building’s exterior according to plans submitted to the City Development Department.

According to documents, he is also proposing a fenced outdoor patio along the restaurant building’s west side that would include seating for 42, two fire pits, a small bar, and decorative trees and landscaping.

