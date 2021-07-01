RACINE COUNTY – Racine County is giving away hundreds of free admission passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center to encourage area youth and families to swim in a safe and family friendly environment.

The $2,500 worth of individual daily passes, which include 800 individual youth (ages 3 to 17) passes and 150 individual adult (ages 18 to 61) passes, are being given away starting this week. County staff are distributing the passes via businesses, community groups, summer school programs and other organizations that serve youth.

The free passes are also now available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Enter at the north entrance and ask for the passes at the front desk.

Action Following Deaths

The Aquatic Center admission giveaway is in response to three drowning deaths that have occurred at or near Lake Michigan beaches since June. The most recent death, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl who had not been publicly identified, was confirmed on Tuesday by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other drownings involved a 10-year-old girl from Racine and a 17-year-old boy from Franklin.

“The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center was designed as a safe place to gather with family and friends. We encourage families to consider the aquatic center as another option to enjoy the water and swim in a safe and family-friendly environment,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a news release. “As the father of two teenagers, it’s devastating to see lives lost so young. I send my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives. We will do everything we can to support our community during this difficult time.”

Swimming Instruction At YMCA

The next Learn to Swim programming at the Racine Family YMCA starts Monday, July 5 and another session is planned for August. The programming is supported by the USA Swimming Foundation. The YMCA is the operator of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center.

For more information on the programs and registration, visit https://ymcaracine.org/sc-johnson-community-aquatic-center or stop by the Aquatic Center or YMCA Sealed Air Branch.

