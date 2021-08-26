County Highway C, also known as Spring Street, will be closing. The Racine County Public Works Department will be replacing a portion of the road.

From August 30 until September 27, the road will be closed. County Highway C will only be open for residents who live off the portion under construction.

County Highway C will be closed to all through traffic from United States Highway 45 to State Highway 20. Expect detours and to be redirected. Traffic will be detoured to County Highway A. Follow the posted road signs to reroute.

The project is weather-dependent and subject to change. Questions about the closure? Call Julie Anderson at 262-886-8440 or email julie.Anderson@Racinecounty.com expressing questions or concerns.