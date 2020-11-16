RACINE COUNTY – The public is invited to learn more about the county’s planned new youth justice facility at a pair of virtual public forums today and Tuesday.

Racine County was awarded $40 million in state funding to construct a modern, trauma-informed Secure Residential Care Center for Children and Youth to replace the existing juvenile detention center. The facility will be known as the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center.

The virtual public forums will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. today (Monday) and Tuesday. Anyone can access the forums via videoconference at: https://tinyurl.com/y2hsprar or by calling (312) 626-6799, passcode 999-7683-3960.

The forums provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the new facility — from its purpose and goals to budget, construction, and timeline. Project staff will be available to answer questions.

To learn more about the project, watch the county-produced video overview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5scLlRX9HA0

