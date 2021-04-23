RACINE — Racine County will host “Coffee with the County,” a community resource fair this Saturday (April 24). The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St.

Residents are invited to stop by and learn first-hand about a wide range of county services, including FoodShare, rental assistance, transportation, employment, and training opportunities.

Please note that public health safety guidelines apply. For more information, contact Pastor Melvin Hargrove at Melvin.Hargrove@racinecounty.com or (262) 638-6551.