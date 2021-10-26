On October 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made recommendations for booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. Millions of people have recently become eligible for the booster, which will provide additional protection, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Individuals receiving their booster shot have the ability to choose which vaccine they will receive as the CDC has updated their guidelines on mixing and matching doses.

Individuals who are in one of the following categories will be eligible to receive a booster shot.

Who is eligible?

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care facilities

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

When are they eligible?

If the initial dose was Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, individuals are eligible for the booster shot 6 months from receiving their inoculations.

If the initial dose was Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, individuals are eligible for the booster shot after 2 months from receiving their initial series of inoculations.

For the full media statement, click here .

Dr. Walensky stated, “These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19. The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant.”