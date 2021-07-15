MOUNT PLEASANT – A free COVID-19 Care Package giveaway is planned for Wednesday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and Spring Street here (parking area of The Dish, 1220 N. Ohio St.)

Everyone will receive a box containing ready-to-go meals, canned goods, pasta, cleaning supplies, toiletries, household items and a few fun items. One box per family while supplies last.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be on site and available to anyone who wishes to be vaccinated.

The event is presented by Racine County, Feeding America, and Giving to the Nations. For more information, contact Travis Richardson at 262-636-3721 email: Travis.Richardson@racinecounty.com