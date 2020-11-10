Racine County added 1,777 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week, a number that county officials called “extraordinarily high.”

The Racine County weekly COVID-19 report confirmed 9,609 cases of the virus since counts began in March. Further, there have been 128 deaths including 14 within the past week. The percentage of tests coming back positive stands at 10.4 percent. The countywide case rate growth has been in the “very high” risk category since October 1 and has climbed dramatically since mid-October.

Above all, October was Wisconsin’s worst month for COVID-19 outbreaks. Governor Tony Evers has scheduled an address on the COVID-19 pandemic for 6:05 p.m. today.

The address will be live streamed on the governor’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing is at several locations in Racine and Kenosha counties.