WISCONSIN – The rate of COVID-19 tests returning positive results fell again Tuesday to 6.6 percent, but an abundance of tests processed — over 14,000 — returned a record number of positive results — 964.

This story also appeared in Madison365

That brings the total case count for Wisconsin to 37,906. Of those, nearly 7,800 are considered active — 300 more than yesterday and the largest number of active cases reported to date.

There were six more fatalities reported today — four in Milwaukee County, one in Kenosha County and one in Winnebago County — bringing the death toll to 826.

The largest local increase was in Milwaukee County – including their latest posted numbers at 1:30pm today – with 282 new cases and 10.37 percent of tests coming back positive.

Check out the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard, 5 Things to Know about Masks and Testing, and free COVID-19 testing available.

Several other counties saw double-digit increases and high positive test rates, including:

Brown County: 76 new cases, 18,23 percent positive tests

Dane County: 80 new cases, 3.45 percent positive tests

Kenosha County: 31 new cases, 20.39 percent positive tests

La Crosse County:20 new cases, percent positive tests unavailable

Oconto County: 15 new cases, 14.29 percent positive tests

Outagamie County: 30 new cases, 8.33 percent positive tests

Ozaukee County: 15 new cases, 15.96 percent positive tests

Racine County: 42 new cases, 4.67 percent positive tests

Rock County: 30 new cases, 9.04 percent positive tests

Sauk County: 21 new cases, 6.25 percent positive tests

Sheboygan County: 19 new cases, 4.63 percent positive tests

Washington County: 11 new cases 11 percent positive tests

Waukesha County: 79 new cases, 8.3 percent positive tests

Winnebago County: 11 new cases, 4.42 percent positive tests

Hospitalizations statewide rose to 293, up from yesterday’s 284 and 39 more than a week ago. Of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 83 require intensive care. Additionally, 147 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The rate of disparity in Latino populations continues to stand out. Twenty-seven percent of total cases are now Latino people, as well as 14.52 percent of today’s new cases. Latinos make up just seven percent of the state’s overall population.

Similarly, 16 percent of all cases are Black people, as are 24 percent of total COVID-19 related deaths in the state. Black people make up just six percent of the state’s population.

DHS also reports that just under 78 percent of those confirmed to have been infected have recovered and 2.3 percent have died.