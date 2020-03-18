We need you more than ever

RACINE, WI – The number of covid-19 (novel coronavirus) cases in Wisconsin has reached over 100 as local, county and state officials implement key strategies to help minimize the spread of the virus.

With all of the information coming out of these agencies, we pulled together a number of official sources of information on key topics. We included Governor Tony Ever’s order that was issued around banning mass gatherings of 10 or more people, agency information and resource lists. We also brought several media stories together around the virus.

Caledonia

Village takes proactive measures to address covid-19

City of Racine

Racine County

Wisconsin

Order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more

WEDC announces targeted grants to small businesses suffering losses due to coronavirus emergency

Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits

State Patrol ready to assist with transport of COVID-19 test kits/samples

With COVID-19, taxpayers asked to use DOR’s online services in lieu of in-person visits to customer service centers

Updates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

News stories

Coronavirus Changes: Walmart, Woodman’s, Target, Mayfair, More

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital
Gov. Evers orders scaling down of all child care settings in Wisconsin

