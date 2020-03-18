We need you more than ever
RACINE, WI – The number of covid-19 (novel coronavirus) cases in Wisconsin has reached over 100 as local, county and state officials implement key strategies to help minimize the spread of the virus.
With all of the information coming out of these agencies, we pulled together a number of official sources of information on key topics. We included Governor Tony Ever’s order that was issued around banning mass gatherings of 10 or more people, agency information and resource lists. We also brought several media stories together around the virus.
Caledonia
Village takes proactive measures to address covid-19
City of Racine
- City of Racine: Current update including implementation of state and county-wide orders.
- City of Racine Health and Central Racine County Health departments update
Racine County
- Accessing County Services from home
- Racine County to Close Nonessential Functions at County Buildings
Wisconsin
Order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more
WEDC announces targeted grants to small businesses suffering losses due to coronavirus emergency
Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits
State Patrol ready to assist with transport of COVID-19 test kits/samples
With COVID-19, taxpayers asked to use DOR’s online services in lieu of in-person visits to customer service centers
Updates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
News stories
Coronavirus Changes: Walmart, Woodman’s, Target, Mayfair, More