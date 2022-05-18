A study from the California Department of Public Health, which was published in the CDC’s journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, shows the effectiveness of masks against infection from SARS-CoV-2.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high risk for severe illness.”