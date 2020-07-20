RACINE – The Racine Common Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on accepting a $1.26 million grant from the State of Wisconsin under the “Routes to Recovery” program for COVID-19 pandemic assistance.

The Common Council plans to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting may be viewed on the City’s Facebook page.

The funds are federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars that are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The state allocated $190 million in grants to be spread across every Wisconsin county, city, village, and town. The awards – based on population size – will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted COVID-19 costs.

The state’s “Roads to Recovery: Local Government Aids Grants” program was announced on May 27.

Among the allowed uses for the COVID-19 costs are emergency operations, personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases, cleaning/sanitizing supplies purchases, temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals, some testing and contact tracing costs, family and medical leave and sick leave for public health/safety employees and meeting local match requirements for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, the Common Council will consider allowing the Black Humanity Now! Street Art Mural Project to proceed. The project’s organizer — a local artist, and educator Scott Terry — proposed painted artwork incorporating the words “Black Humanity Now!” on Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th streets. The site is in front of the Racine County Courthouse and the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, which includes the Racine County Jail.

The proposed artwork would span an area approximately 30 feet high and 200 feet long. The work would be painted by community volunteers and professional artists using donated funding and materials. No city financial contributions are requested.

The art mural proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s Public Works and Service Committee on June 23. The proposal, to be considered Tuesday, is co-sponsored by 12 of the Common Council’s 15 members.