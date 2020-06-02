RACINE COUNTY – About 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Racine County are in the City of Racine, with the areas of poverty hardest hit.

When looking at the numbers, the City of Racine Health Department (RHD) reported on Monday 1,201 confirmed cases and 149 probable cases of COVID-19. On Friday, May 29, the City of Racine had 1,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Increased testing continues to be a key element of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials reported 5,669 negative test results and 13 deaths.

In comparison, Racine County reported a total of 1,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 269 probable cases as of Monday. There were 11,573 negative test results, and there have been 40 deaths. The county’s overall positive test percentage was 13% – down from 13.7% as of last Friday but higher than the statewide positive test percentage of 5.3%.

“We do not any longer have a shortage of tests,” said Dr. Michael O. Frank, Chief of the Division of

Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The reason, changes in testing protocols allowed doctors to order more tests. Frank explained in late May that people could be infected and not be “shedding” the virus because infected people can shed intermittently. One day someone can test negative, but in the following days could test positive even though they were infected and previously tested negative.

“We’re much more open now to repeat testing when we’re really worried about someone because

sometimes you may just miss it if it’s too early,” said Frank.

The Central Racine County Health Department, RHD, and Racine County are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to hold a three-day, free drive-thru clinic Tuesday through Thursday at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Wisconsin reported 18,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Racine County Joint Information Center. There have been 568 deaths attributed to the virus. Racine County continued to rank third statewide in confirmed COVID-19, according to Friday’s DHS statistics. Milwaukee was in first place at 7,429 cases; Brown County was second with 2,308 cases. Kenosha County had the fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,131.