To get the latest information about the COVID-19 virus, the Racine County Eye receives information from multiple sources: the Center for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Racine County, Central Racine County Health Department, the City of Racine, and the City of Racine Health Department.

One message is consistent with all of my sources: We need to take the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) seriously so that we can minimize the risk of spreading the illness to our more vulnerable populations. There are steps officials with the Center for Disease Control have issued to accomplish this.

The latest local information about COVID-19.

The bottom line, if we take the time to focus on protecting ourselves and others we can get through this. It’s not a cold. But it’s also not the plague. Chances are good that most people will only experience a mild form of the illness. But we need to ensure that the elderly, people with certain types of illnesses, and children don’t get it.

And I can’t say this enough: Racine County Eye is dedicated to helping Racine County residents work through these issues. One of the key ways to mitigate the effect of the disease is to have local information, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Where to report COVID-19 information

Please know that Racine County Eye is a relatively small news organization. Our email box gets pretty full, but we are offering the following resources to the community. Depending on the impact of the virus, we’ll be doing a round-up daily.

If you have questions about the virus or about how to connect services, please submit them here. We’ll be checking this form daily to see what issues are most important to you.

Lose your job because of COVID-19? Let us know, we’ll send you job listings. Fill out this form.

Canceling an event? Submit it here

Support local

As a reminder, please make sure to support local businesses — including the Racine County Eye — during this difficult time.

According to the Visioning a Greater Racine Facebook page:

Small businesses and restaurants operate on very small margins. So here’s something you can do: go to your favorite local establishment and buy a gift certificate (or get it online if possible). Buy it directly from them, so they get the use of your money for a month or two. Then when things have settled down, treat your loved ones to an evening out with the gift certificate.

A Facebook page called Racine Cares Network has already been started to help the community stay connected.