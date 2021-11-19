Curative, in a partnership with Kenosha County Public Health, is offering COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket cost. This is a shallow, self-collected nasal swab PCR test. Results can be expected in one to two days upon receipt of the sample at the lab.

The testing kiosk is located in the Kenosha Unified School District’s Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St, in Kenosha. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are available through Curative’s website registration page or on-site.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with Kenosha County Public Health and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative in a news release. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy walk-up testing site. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly one to two days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

Kenosha County Division of Health Director, Dr. Jen Freiheit urges people who use at-home tests to seek a confirmative PCR lab test if they test positive. If the at-home test results are negative and the individual continues to feel symptoms, those people should seek a PCR lab test as well.

A frequently updated list of testing sites is available on the Kenosha County website.