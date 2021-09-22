COVID-19 testing is now available at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave, in Pleasant Prairie. Testing will take place in the South parking lot. Enter near the LOFT Outlet at the East Frontage Road entrance.

Testing is provided by Northshore Clinical Labs. Free COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests are available. Appointments are not required. Both insured or uninsured are welcome.

Testing takes place Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

COVID-19 Information

Additional information about COViD-19 vaccines, testing, and updates can be found on the Racine County Eye. Click here for resources.

