RACINE – Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine, announced on Friday that COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall has been extended through Jan. 27, 2022. The National Guard will continue to test community members for COVID-19 on Mondays and Thursdays from Noon until 6 p.m.

In a statement Dottie-Kay Bowersox restated the urgency for vaccinations:

“As anticipated with the end of the holiday season, COVID-19 cases are at the highest case rate that has been seen throughout the entirety of the pandemic at over 1,600 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Because of the prevalence of the virus, individuals are encouraged to take advantage of COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall when they are symptomatic and identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive.

“Due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, Public Health Department personnel may be unable to contact everyone who has been confirmed positive. Due to limited resources, those who are 19 years of age and younger have been prioritized. Individuals who test positive are being requested to notify their schools, employers, and all close contacts including friends, family, and others they may have been around.

“If you test positive or are sick, isolate yourself from others even in your own household and wear a face mask. In order to curb the spread of the virus, stay home when ill and wear a face mask consistently and appropriately when in public and when around individuals who are not vaccinated.

“Consider getting vaccinated if you are not. Vaccination is the best defense from becoming seriously ill and dying from this virus. It is also our best defense from overwhelming finite systems such as healthcare, fire, law enforcement, and public health.”

Specific COVID-19 Testing Dates

Monday, Jan. 10, Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 13, Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20, Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24, Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, Noon to 6 p.m.

Note: Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will not be testing on Monday, Jan. 17.

Important Reminders

While no appointments are necessary for testing, all incoming individuals are encouraged to register online to save time at the site. This will allow for more time to test other people as well.

Testing is free of charge.

Testing is for those 12 months and older; minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

You do NOT need to be symptomatic to be tested.

