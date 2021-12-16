RACINE – City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 testing site located at Festival Hall will continue to operate through Jan. 6. The site, which is run by the Wisconsin National Guard, is open Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m.

As we head into the holiday, similar to last year, we are already seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19. It is critically important that before people gather with friends and family this holiday season that they both get vaccinated and get tested. The United States just hit the unfortunate milestone of 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 and we know many of those would have been prevented had more individuals been vaccinated. It is my hope that this holiday season doesn’t lead to an increase in that number, but that means people need to test and get vaccinated. Dottie-Kay Bowersox, City of Racine Public Health Administrator

COVID-19 Testing Days

There are only five days from now through the end of the holiday season for testing through this location:

Thursday, Dec. 16

Monday, Dec. 20

Monday, Dec. 27

Monday, Jan. 3

Thursday, Jan. 6

Please note: There will be no testing Thursday, Dec. 23, or Thursday, Dec. 30.

It is strongly recommended to pre-register on the Wisconsin COVID-19 Connect website before heading down to the test site.

As a reminder, there is no cost for COVID-19 testing. Everyone 12 months and older is eligible (minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian), and you do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

