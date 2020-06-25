RACINE, WI – Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin has added a COVID-19 testing site at its Ascension All Saints Hospital – Wisconsin Avenue Campus, 1320 Wisconsin Ave.

Up to 100 specimens will be able to be collected each day the site is open. Testing is by appointment only and available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. To make an appointment, call 262-687-5600.

Things to know about COVID-19 testing

Uninsured patients will not be billed for COVID-19-related testing.

Patients who are insured will not be charged for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.

Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider by phone, or virtually, using Ascension Online Care.

Patients who have symptoms that meet the testing criteria will then be given an appointment for testing at the appropriate site.

At the drive-through testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle; accommodations will be made for individuals who don’t have a car. An Ascension Wisconsin associate will confirm that the patient has been screened, requires testing, and has an established Ascension Wisconsin provider. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with test results.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.

“Our collective efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are working, but the pandemic is not over yet,” Dr. Pasquale Bernardi, vice president, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, said in a news release. “It’s important that our community remains vigilant by wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and following local guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

For access to a clinician without leaving home in non-emergency situations, patients can use online care from a smartphone or mobile device (laptop or tablet) via Ascension Online Care, which offers visits with a doctor 24/7 and no insurance is required. Download the app at ascension.org/OnlineCare. These visits can also be done over the phone if a computer or smartphone is unavailable.

An Ascension COVID-19 Hotline is available for those who have questions about COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or those who want to receive a text message to schedule an Ascension Online Care appointment with a provider.

How to contact

The toll-free number is 1-833-981-0711. If an individual is worried he/she may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19), Ascension’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool is the first step to better understand possible symptoms. Take it online or text COVID to 53901 for both English and Spanish.