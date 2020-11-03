City of Racine – City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced that National Guard COVID-19 testing will resume this Thursday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the location is changing from the Cesar Chavez Community Center to Festival Hall to accommodate the anticipated long line as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the County.

“As the number of positive cases continues to climb, the Health Department anticipates there will be an increased demand for community testing. We are moving the testing site to Festival Hall because it is the only location in the City that handle the traffic and lines of cars we expect to see. As cases surge, I urge the community take advantage of the testing as it is available,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.

Testing in the City of Racine details are as follows:

When: Each Thursday, November 5 – December 10 – No testing offered Thursday, November 26

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: Festival Hall – 5 Fifth Street, Racine, WI 53402 – ENTER FROM ELEVENTH AND MAIN

As a reminder, National Guard testing is drive through with a walk-up option. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone. You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!