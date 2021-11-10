One of Kenosha County’s COVID-19 testing sites is reducing the number of available testing days in its weekly schedule. Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 is a COVID-19 testing site through the Wisconsin National Guard.

The new schedule will be Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The new schedule is good through December 14.

No appointments are necessary, however advanced registration is recommended. You can register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Connect website.

Results are ready within seven days through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Line: (866) 419-6988.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no testing available on November 25 and 26.

Kenosha County COVID-19 Testing Sites

For a current, frequently updated list of available testing sites in Kenosha County, visit the Kenosha County website.