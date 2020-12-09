KENOSHA COUNTY ⏤ Starting Friday, the Wisconsin National Guard weekly COVID-19 testing site in the county will be housed at a new location.

The testing site will now rest at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Testing will also take place at the location during the same hours on Dec. 18.

The testing site may open for more dates, depending on National Guard availability, the county said in a release.

Though no appointments are necessary, county officials encourage residents to register in advance at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Takes the place of Bristol site

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue site replaces the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. Prior to the upcoming Dec. 11 testing, the Bristol site had hosted personnel each Friday since October.

Another National Guard site at the Kenosha County Job Center has, too, concluded its run and will no longer operate. Open each Monday, the KCJC site had operated since October.

However, testing remains available five days a week at the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Rd., in Uptown in the city.

This service is provided by local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and by the Kenosha Fire Department on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Hours at Modern Apothecary site in Uptown

Testing hours at this site are:

Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 29);

Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 30);

Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17);

Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 18);

And Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (through Dec. 26).

Advance registration for this site is also available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Officials also strongly encourage making appointments at https://modernapothecary10to8.com.

Available to state residents, 5 and up

‘Observances with Daniel Thompson’ – Ep. 01

All of these testing opportunities are available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. Personnel will also test people with and without COVID-19 symptoms.

Typically, residents should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline at 866-419-6988.

Until they receive results, those tested should remain at home if they have been exposed to a positive case.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment.

For a frequently updated list of sites, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

