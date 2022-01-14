COVID-19 numbers are rising in Racine County. According to the COVID-19 (Racine County) data reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the following statistics showcase:

In total, 38, 814 people in Racine County have had a confirmed COVID-19 case by date of symptom onset or diagnosis as of 1/11/22

In total, 507 people in Racine County have died due to COVID-19 as of 1/11/22

10,277 new confirmed cases (as of 1/11/22) of COVID-19 were added to the Wisconsin system for a 7 day average of 9,675 cases per day.





COVID-19 tests can detect either SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or antibodies that your body makes after getting COVID-19 or after getting vaccinated, depending on the type of test.

Tests for SARS-CoV-2 tell you if you have an infection at the time that the test was taken. In contrast, the antibodies test tells you if you have the antigens.

Per the CDC, testing is very important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Tests Available:

Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR)

RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Test Most turnaround times within 72 hours (varies based on location)

Samples are sent to a laboratory for testing

Meets pre-travel testing requirements Rapid Diagnostic Test (ID NOW)

Rapid Molecular Test Results are available within 24 hours

Samples are tested on-site

Meets most pre-travel testing requirements, including Hawaii Rapid Antigen Test Results are available within an hour or less

Available for use at home

Available for use at certain facilities

May meet pre-travel testing requirements; check with your destination Types of Tests to Detect COVID-19

Where to Get Tested

COVID-19 tests are able to determine if you have the COVID-19 virus. Whether you suspect that you have COVID-19, have come in contact with someone with the virus, or need a test result for an obligation, it is important to know where to go.

Most tests are free and can be found at pharmacies, health clinics, schools, and community centers. In addition, at-home tests can be purchased online. The average costs of at-home tests online are around $25. However, you will need to wait for shipment when purchasing online. It is recommended that you purchase tests online to have them at home in advance.

Beginning tomorrow, Jan. 15, the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Path Out of the Pandemic” COVID-19 Action Plan, is requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests. Individuals are eligible for eight free tests each month.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are requiring insurers and group health plans to make tests free for millions of Americans,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. More details about this new development can be found in this article: At-Home COVID-19 Tests Covered by Insurance Beginning Jan. 15.

The following information will guide you to find a test that fits your needs.

COVID-19 Testing at a Pharmacy

Pharmacies: Tests Available: Scheduling: Walgreens



Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR)

Rapid Diagnostic Test (ID NOW)

Rapid Antigen Test (BinaxNOW)

Check individual stores for at-home tests Schedule a free test online

Drive-Thru testing for ages 3+ CVS Pharmacy



Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR)

Rapid Diagnostic Test (ID NOW)

Rapid Antigen Test (BinaxNOW)

Check individual stores for at-home tests Schedule a free test online

Drive-thru testing

Walmart/Quest Diagnostics Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR)- Physician order needed

1. Schedule a test online

2. Follow the instructions via the confirmation email

3. Go to the drive-thru testing location at the Walmart Pharmacy, 5625 Washington Ave.

4. View your results on the MyQuest website

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Racine Unified School District is participating in the federally-funded COVID-19 testing program. This is optional and students will only be tested if parent/guardian consent has been given. No appointments are necessary, but please register online in advance.

How to register your child for COVID-19 testing

Parents/Guardians will register their child through Track by Novir digital system and complete a one-time consent form for your child(ren).

Visit Track by Novir online to register and consent.

At the bottom of the first page of registration, you will be asked for an organization code. Click here for your school code.

Register yourself first, as the parent (head of household), then add your child (member of the household).

*Please contact your child’s school nurse if you are unable to get to one of these sites and are seeking a COVID test. Students may receive a COVID test at any community testing site or healthcare provider as well.

School Directions Hours ADA Accessible Gilmore Fine Arts 2330 Northwestern Ave.

Enter door 10, view the entrance map Monday Through Friday: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. 4 p.m. until 6 p.m Yes Mitchell K-8 2701 Drexel Ave.

Enter door 8, view the entrance map Monday Through Friday: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. 4 p.m. until 6 p.m No, the entrance has stairs.

Working on accommodation. S.C. Johnson Elementary 2420 Kentucky St.

Please park on Oregon St.

Enter door 14, view the entrance map Monday Through Friday:

7 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Yes RUSD Testing Sites

Community Testing Sites

Location: Hours: Additional Information: Type of Test: Festival Hall – 5 Fifth St. • Thursday, Jan. 13,

Noon until 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 20,

Noon until 6 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 23,

Noon until 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 27,

Noon until 6 p.m. Anyone ages 12 months and older can receive a test.

Parents/guardians must accompany minors.

No appointment is required.

Pre-register online. PCR Free COVID Testing Mount Pleasant – 6026 Washington Ave. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturday & Sundays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. No appointment is required.



Free Rapid Antigen Test – results are verbally given within 15 minutes and an email confirmation is given within 3 hours.



PCR test not available, but should resume by the end of January. Free COVID Testing Racine – 4301 Washington Ave. Monday through Friday 8:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. No appointment is required.

Free Rapid Antigen Test – results are verbally given within 15 minutes and an email confirmation is given within 3 hours.



PCR test available Free COVID Testing Racine – The Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Rd. Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sundays: Closed No appointment is required.



Please note that the testing is occurring in the parking lot and is not affiliated with The Moose Lodge. Free Rapid Antigen Test – results are verbally given within 15 minutes and an email confirmation is given within 3 hours.



PCR test available Community Testing Sites

COVID-19 Antibody Test

This test checks for antibodies to COVID-19. If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or vaccinated, your body produces antibodies as part of your immune response. Antibodies are blood proteins produced in response to and counteracting, a specific antigen. Antibodies combine chemically with substances that the body recognizes as alien, such as bacteria, viruses, and foreign substances in the blood to remove them.

COVID-19 antibody testing is not used to determine or validate the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. It does not confirm or deny the diagnosis of COVID-19. Patients who have COVID-19 antibodies should continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent getting COVID-19 infection. This test allows individuals to see how well their immune systems have responded to either the vaccination or infection.

Where can you receive the antibody test locally? There are no locations in Racine County that offer antibody testing. However, the following locations are within close proximity:

CVS – 3710 57th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 Schedule a visit online

CVS – 1650 Farwell, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Schedule a visit online

CVS – 2020 E Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Labcorp – 613 N 36th St., Milwaukee, WI 53208 Request a test

Quest Diagnostics Purchase a test online



COVID-19 Information

