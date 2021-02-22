WISCONSIN — While residents and health officials wait for their shot at the COVID-19 vaccine, the Wisconsin National Guard continues to offer local testing services across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services began testing the Wisconsin COVID-19 registry at select locations, including the Central Racine County Health Department, according to a health department release.

The registry is designed to connect residents and vaccine providers online. Software testing began Monday, with some health departments getting some parts of the software on March 1. Local officials say the state plans to have the registry publicly available by April 1.

While testing is underway, the public can’t enroll in the register, according to the health department press release.

However, email updates are available online by enrolling at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VaccineContactList

COVID -19 testing stations

Meanwhile, Guard teams have accumulated more than 1 million specimens since they started testing in April, according to a guard press release.

Guard personnel has administered at least 1,790 tests in Racine County.

Testing teams are part of a larger task force of several hundred Guard and Air National Guard personnel.

Anyone seeking a test should register online beforehand at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

After collecting specimens using test kits, officials send the kits to laboratories for analysis. Results are provided via email or phone between three and seven days after the initial test.

Racine COVID-19 testing sites

National Guard-operated sites in Racine County have include:

The Racine County Fairground, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, currently set to conclude March 10. The site has administered 750 tests as of Monday.

Festival Hall, 5 5 th Street, Racine, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays through March 4.

Street, Racine, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursdays through March 4. The Union Grove VA Clinic, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, by appointment only.

Guard personnel also conducted testing Monday at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and on Feb. 16 at an unidentified community care facility in Racine.

Kenosha COVID-19 testing sites

The guard does not currently administer any COVID-19 testing facilities in Kenosha County. However, testing is available at the following locations:

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where both by-appointment and walk-up testing is offered. Testing hours are generally between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple CVS pharmacy locations in Kenosha by appointment.

The Kenosha Community Health Center, 6226 14th Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Test administration is by appointment only.

Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 8th Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by appointment only.