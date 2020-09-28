Advertisements

RACINE – The City of Racine will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Test hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 28-30).

Racine COVID-19 tests are open to anyone ages 5 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Drivers must enter the Festival Hall area from the south via 11th Street and Pershing Drive. Follow traffic directions from Racine Police and Wisconsin National Guard personnel.

Long lines are possible each day. Racine COVID-19 tests may end early because of test availability. Pre-registration saves time. To pre-register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Test results will be available in three to seven business days. Those who are tested are asked to limit contact with others until test results are obtained. The testing is conducted by the City of Racine Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard.

