RACINE – In response to recent upticks in positive COVID-19 cases, regular free testing for the virus resumes Thursday from 12-6 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The tests, conducted by members of the Wisconsin National Guard, will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays each week through Dec. 13. The testing is open to anyone 12 months or older (a parent/guardian must accompany minors. Individuals DO NOT have to have possible COVID-19 symptoms to get tests.

The National Guard testing is drive-through with a walk-up option. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site.

Testing will not be available on Monday, Oct. 11 (Columbus Day), Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day).

“As we have seen the number of positive cases climb this past month, the Health Department anticipates there will be an increased demand for community testing. We thank the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard for the continued and expanded support. It is our hope that this additional capacity will provide the community a vital resource for those individuals looking to get tested for COVID-19,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, City of Racine Public Health Administrator, said in a news release.

Wisconsin National Guard members provided COVID-19 testing beginning in the spring of 2020. The regular tests ended this summer as COVID-19 vaccinations become widely available. However, a variant of the virus emerged earlier this year that can affect both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.

