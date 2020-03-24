We have a favor to ask
Ron Purtee of The Ron Purtee Show sat down with Nurse Practitioner Laura from Kenosha. They discuss best practices for social distancing, slowing the spread of COVID-19, and some ways to keep your family safe in light of everything going on.
Please be advised. Some adult language is present. Opinions mentioned belong to each individual.