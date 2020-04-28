The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has suspended the premium and treatment needs question requirements for BadgerCare Plus childless adults, effective February 2020. The suspension will allow Wisconsin to receive additional federal funding under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. To receive the funding, states cannot have more restrictive Medicaid eligibility policies in place during the COVID-19 public health emergency than those in place on January 1, 2020. The suspension is expected to last for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Premiums

BadgerCare Plus childless adult members will not need to pay monthly premiums during the COVID-19 public health emergency. They will also be refunded any premiums they have paid since February 2020.

Members were sent a letter, either by mail or through their ACCESS account, the week of April 20, notifying them of the premium suspension. Refunds are currently being processed and will be mailed separately. In addition, ACCESS accounts have been updated to indicate a $0 charge for the months premiums are not being charged and a refund for months already paid.

Members will be notified prior to premiums being reinstated.

Treatment Needs Question

People who did not receive BadgerCare Plus benefits solely because they did not answer the treatment needs question will receive benefits starting the first month for which they submitted a request.

They will be sent a letter titled, “About Your Benefits,” notifying them they are receiving the benefits and the date the benefits start. They will be sent a separate letter the week of May 4, explaining the reason they are receiving the benefits.

Depending on their circumstances, these people may be required to answer the treatment needs question when they renew their benefits. They will be notified when they are required to answer the question.

COVID-19 Information

